Erik ten Hag set to remain as United manager after performance review

ERIK Ten Hag is set to continue as Manchester United manager following the club’s performance review, the PA news agency understands.

Despite a poor second season in charge at the club, the Dutchman ended his tenure on high note by leading the Red Devils to an FA Cup final win against rivals Manchester City.

United have spent the past two weeks reviewing the 2023-24 campaign and the overall first-team operation, leading to questions about Ten Hag’s position.

PA understands that United have decided that the 54-year-old will remain in his post after considering all possibilities.

Ten Hag is said to be aligned with the club and negotiations over a contract extension have begun.

His current deal is due to expire next summer.