Excitement builds as the Asean club Championship Shopee Cup trophy tour kicksoff

THE inaugural Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup Trophy Tour will kick-off in Hanoi on August 24th, the first of four stops around Southeast Asia, with fans having the opportunity to view up close the newly-minted trophy for the eagerly anticipated regional tournament to crown the club champions of Asean annually.

Handcrafted by world-renowned trophy makers Thomas Lyte, the Shopee Cup will be on display at the Vincom Mega Mall Royal City in Hanoi from 11am until 7pm (local time), with several of the biggest stars in Vietnamese football also in attendance.

Top players from Đông Á Thanh Hóa FC and Công An Hà Nội FC are expected to make appearances during the event, which will commence at 3pm (local time) and also feature entertainment performances.

The Shopee Cup trophy was crafted to bring to life the Shopee Cup logo which was inspired by the rice sheaf that is synonymous with Asean and embodies the unity of its dynamic member nations as ten bushels of rice bound together. Weighing just under 13kg and measuring 28.6cm tall and 43cm wide at the lip of the bowl, the coveted Shopee Cup trophy symbolizes that strong bond and unity among the Asean member nations, combined with their spirit of competition.

Fans will have the opportunity to view and be photographed with the Shopee Cup trophy while there will be an exclusive Meet & Greet session with players, who will also conduct on-stage interviews during the event.

Entry to the Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup Trophy Tour is free. Limited Meet & Greet passes for the events can be won through the Asean United FC digital platforms - https://Aseanutdfc.com/ and @Aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X or via Shopee - @shopee_vn, @shopee_th, @shopee_id and @shopee_my.

Additionally, games to be held at the event present fans with the opportunity to win exclusive Shopee Cup merchandise.

The Shopee Cup Trophy Tour event in Hanoi will be followed by further stops in Bangkok on August 30th, in Jakarta on September 7th and in Kuala Lumpur on September 21st. Fans can follow the Asean United FC social media platforms as provided above for further details.

The inaugural Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup group stage kicks-off on August 21st, with 12 of the leading clubs from around Southeast Asia drawn to face one another in the first official competition of its kind in the region.

Group stage matches featuring the champion clubs of Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and more, will be played on a home-or-away basis and run until February 6th with the final to be played across two legs on May 14th and 21st.