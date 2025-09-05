F1’s Hadjar wants broken Dutch GP trophy despite glue offers

ISACK HADJAR has received numerous glue offers but simply wants his original broken Dutch Grand Prix trophy returned.

The Racing Bulls driver broke his handcrafted Royal Delft ceramic trophy after finishing third at Zandvoort last weekend.

Hadjar confirmed he will receive a replacement copy of his first Formula One podium trophy.

“(I’ve) been given glue by so many people, you can’t imagine,“ the 20-year-old Frenchman told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix.

He admitted not knowing the current location of his broken trophy but trusts his team with both pieces.

“I’ll get a new one, I know that, but I want my broken one,“ Hadjar stated firmly.

The driver emphasised that the replacement lacks historical significance from the actual Grand Prix event.

Hadjar earned his podium after McLaren’s Lando Norris retired from second place during the Dutch race.

He had qualified fourth at Zandvoort, demonstrating strong performance throughout the weekend.

Many already consider him the rookie of the year following his impressive Formula One debut season.

The trophy broke during a team photograph when Hadjar placed it on the ground and it split upon retrieval.

Monza’s trophies present no breakage risk as they are crafted from durable aluminium instead of ceramic. – Reuters