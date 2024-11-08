Faisal Halim elated to be fielded after three-month absence

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim was excited to be back on the field for the first time in the Super League 2024 action against Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, Kelana Jaya yesterday.

Mohamad Faisal who is better known as Faisal Halim was fielded in the last 10 minutes before the end of the match said even if it was only for a short period it was the moment he was most looking forward to after a long time.

“Alhamdulillah even 10 minutes is quite meaningful for me and the team.. I need to catch up in terms of fitness but all the data show that I am ready.

“My feelings are happy and sad, but this is the moment I’ve been waiting for. This is my promise to the team to return to action, Alhamdulillah I want more,“ he said when met.

The entry of Faisal Halim in the last minutes was met the approving cheers of more than 7,400 spectators, fueled the spirit of the Selangor players who continued to dominate the match until the final whistle was blown.

The Red Giants defeated KDN 2-0 with both goals scored by Ronnie Allan Fernandez Saez.

Faisal Halim first appeared in public on June 16 at the FA Cup match between Selangor FC against Negeri Sembilan FC.

On May 5, Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being splashed with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya and had to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days.