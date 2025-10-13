Faisal Halim ends two-year goal drought, eyes new beginning with Malaysia

NATIONAL winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim has expressed gratitude after ending his two-year goal drought for the Malaysian national team.

The Selangor FC player scored his first international goal in 623 days during Malaysia’s 3-0 victory over Laos last Thursday.

Faisal described the achievement as a new beginning in his career with Harimau Malaya.

He credited the goal to hard work and encouragement from teammates throughout his recovery and form-regaining efforts.

“Alhamdulillah, after 623 days without scoring, almost two years, I finally managed to score again for the national team,“ Faisal said at today’s pre-match press conference.

He expressed thrill at being given the opportunity by coach Peter Cklamovski to prove his abilities.

“I’ve worked hard to reach my goals and regain my form,“ the 26-year-old added.

Faisal emphasized his gratitude to teammates who consistently supported and motivated him.

The winger came on as a substitute against Laos and sealed the victory with a goal in second-half injury time.

He stressed that this achievement marks the start of a new chapter rather than an endpoint.

“What I can say is that this is not the end, this is a new beginning for me to keep fighting alongside the national team,“ Faisal added.

Malaysia currently leads Group F in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers with nine points from three matches.

The team will face Laos again tomorrow night at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Vietnam follows in second place with six points, while Laos holds third with three points.

Nepal remains at the bottom of the group with no points. – Bernama