Faisal Halim’s surprise visit inspires Selangor FC to reach FA Cup quarters

KUALA LUMPUR: The atmosphere in Selangor FC’s dressing room at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) turned emotional as their sensational winger, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, set foot there for the first time since the acid attack incident early last month.

Selangor head coach Nidzam Jamil said the presence of the 26-year-old player, better known as Faisal Halim, was unexpected and surprised the players and coaching staff.

Nidzam described the arrival of the national player, affectionately known as ‘Mickey’, as an inspiration for the team, who managed to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2024/2025 FA Cup after defeating Negeri Sembilan 4-0 in the first-round match at the MBPJ Stadium yesterday.

“Certainly, Faisal’s presence was a morale booster because it felt like a missing piece had returned after a month. We were delighted to have Faisal here to watch the match; he also came to the dressing room before the game. We all hope he can rejoin us soon.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room was quite emotional at first, but we joked as usual. We missed talking to him, and I am happy to see his progress,“ he said after the FA Cup first-round match at MBPJ Stadium.

On Thursday (June 13), Faisal made his first public appearance at a special press conference held at the Selangor FC Training Centre in Shah Alam since being splashed with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping mall here last month.

Following the incident on May 5, the scorer of the best goal at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar last January sustained fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body and was treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days.

Faisal is expected to be able to play again within three to six months, depending on his recovery process.

Meanwhile, Nidzam expressed satisfaction with Selangor’s performance and the commitment shown by his players after taming Negeri Sembilan.

“For the FA Cup, any positive result that allows us to advance to the next stage is good. I think in terms of results and commitment, we (the coaching staff) are pleased,“ said the 44-year-old coach.

Selangor will face Kuching City FC in the quarter-finals, which will be played on a home-and-away basis starting at the end of this month.