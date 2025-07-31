Ferrari extend Vasseur's contract as F1 team boss

FERRARI announced a multi-year contract extension with Formula One team boss Fred Vasseur on Thursday, ending immediate speculation about the Frenchman's future.

Vasseur has been in the post since the beginning of 2023 and was a key element in seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton joining from Mercedes this season.

“Today we want to recognize what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved,“ said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna in a statement released ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership, a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.” -REUTERS