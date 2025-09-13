FIFA receives 1.5 million World Cup ticket applications in 24 hours

FIFA received more than 1.5 million ticket applications from fans in 210 countries within the first 24 hours of the 2026 World Cup presale draw.

The extraordinary global demand for the tournament came primarily from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, England, Spain, Portugal and Germany followed as the next highest demand countries.

The response highlighted the international appeal of the expanded 48-team tournament which will be hosted across North America.

The event will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The draw remains open until 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on September 19, and the time of entry does not affect fans’ chances of securing tickets.

Successful applicants will be notified via email starting September 29.

They will then be given designated time slots to purchase tickets beginning October 1.

Tickets will start at $60, yet dynamic pricing will be in operation during the first phase of ticket sales.

Fans will pay different prices according to market demand under this pricing model.

Additional ticket sales phases are scheduled to begin in October. – Reuters