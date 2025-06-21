DEFENDING champions New Zealand advanced to the final of the 2025 International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s Nations Cup after defeating South Korea 4-3 in a penalty shootout at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil tonight.

In a thrilling semi-final clash, the Black Sticks were not given an easy path by South Korea after being tied 2-2 at the end of 60 minutes of regulation play.

Earlier, field goals by Jonty Elmes in the 10th minute and Dylan Thomas nine minutes later put New Zealand ahead, before penalty corner goals from Lim Dohyun in the 25th minute and Yang Jihun in the 37th minute helped South Korea level the tie.

New Zealand’s result confirms a final showdown against Pakistan tomorrow, after Pakistan overcame France 3-2, also via a penalty shootout, in the other semi-final match.

Both those teams were tied 3-3 after regulation time.