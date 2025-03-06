FORMER Olympic rugby sevens champion Masivesi Dakuwaqa will join French third-tier club Nice for next season, a week after being handed a suspended prison sentence for biting a team-mate, a club source told AFP.

In January, Rio 2016 gold medallist Dakuwaqa bit Pierre Pages’ cheek during a night out when they were both at second-tier outfit Biarritz.

Last week, Fijian 31-year-old Dakuwaqa was handed an eight-month suspended sentence and a 300 euros ($342) fine for the incident.

The back-rower, who can also feature at centre and on the wing was sacked by the Basque side and joined third division Perigueux on a short-term deal.

Nice finished bottom of ProD2 this season after just one campaign in the second division and will be coached by Gareth Baber, who was Fiji sevens coach between 2016 and 2021, next season.

They have also signed Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu and ex-South Africa back-rower Uzair Cassiem for the coming campaign.