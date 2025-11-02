First Olympic Esports games 2027 in Riyadh: IOC

THE inaugural edition of the Olympic Esports Games will take place in 2027 in Riyadh, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday, reported German news agency (dpa).

The announcement means that the Games will be held two years later than originally anticipated, after an agreement with hosts Saudi Arabia from last year.

The IOC said the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) will become the Founding Partner of the Esports Games, with its “expertise in game selection, tournament structures and ecosystem engagement to drive innovation in the development of the Olympic Esports Games”.

The maiden World Cup event was held last year in Riyadh.

Also in 2024, the IOC decided to create the Olympic Esport Games and signed a 12-year deal with Saudi Arabia’s Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) to host the event on a regular basis.

It was originally expected that the first edition would be held in November 2025.

The IOC said a six-strong commission from the IOC and SOPC will decide which games will be used. The IOC has said that games must be in line with Olympic values which makes it unclear whether shooter games will be part of the programme.

Tuesday’s statement comes two days after an IOC delegation led by outgoing president Thomas Bach met with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and other officials in Riyadh.