Fitzpatrick slams offensive PGA chief after Ryder Cup fan row

MATT FITZPATRICK has condemned “offensive” claims from PGA of America president Don Rea that hostile fan behaviour at the Ryder Cup in New York was comparable to European supporters in Rome two years ago.

Europe retained the Ryder Cup after holding off a United States fightback at Bethpage Black last weekend.

Luke Donald’s European team endured unsavoury abuse from partisan crowds with Rory McIlroy receiving particularly foul-mouthed taunts.

USA captain Keegan Bradley declined to condemn “passionate” American fans while referencing stories about violence during Europe’s home victory in Rome.

Rea addressed spectator behaviour in a BBC interview ahead of Sunday’s singles matches following an incident where a thrown beer hit McIlroy’s wife’s hat.

The PGA president suggested similar incidents “happened when we were in Rome” during the previous Ryder Cup.

Fitzpatrick will compete alongside European teammates Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre at this weekend’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

The English golfer expressed strong disapproval about the fallout from the New York event.

Fitzpatrick told reporters that Rea’s comparison was offensive to European fans who attended the Rome tournament.

He further accused Rea of insincerity during the trophy presentation ceremony after Europe’s victory.

Fitzpatrick claimed he and Justin Rose exchanged looks indicating the congratulations felt unheartfelt.

The 2022 US Open champion noted Rea incorrectly stated Europe had “retained” rather than “won” the Ryder Cup.

Fitzpatrick suggested an apology from USA team officials for fan behaviour would be understandable.

He revealed receiving numerous apologetic messages from American friends embarrassed by the spectators’ conduct.

The golfer added the European team had anticipated facing challenging crowd behaviour before the event. – AFP