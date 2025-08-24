Fleetwood and Cantlay share PGA Tour Championship lead after third round

TOMMY Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay share the lead at the Tour Championship after the third round at rainy East Lake Golf Club.

Fleetwood, chasing his first PGA Tour title and the ten million dollar top prize, bounced back from a late double bogey to remain tied at the top.

England’s Fleetwood carded a three under par 67 to build a sixteen under total of 194.

Cantlay roared up the leaderboard to join him with a six under 64, grabbing four of his six birdies in the last five holes.

They were two shots clear of Russell Henley, who carded a one under 69 for 196.

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley posted the best round of the day with a seven under 63 that left him alone in fourth on 197.

Fleetwood got off to a sluggish start but launched a run of four straight birdies after a bogey at the fourth.

“It was never really a round that flowed for me, but it was difficult,“ Fleetwood said.

He remained in control after a birdie at 13, but his tee shot at the par three fifteenth found the water and he dropped two strokes.

Fleetwood responded with a twelve foot birdie at 16 and a nine foot birdie at 17.

“I still had three holes to play and still 21 holes of the tournament, and I still felt in a very good frame of mind,“ he said.

Cantlay was three adrift to start the day and got things going with a birdie at the par three second.

His birdie at the last ensured he maintained a share of the top spot.

World number one Scottie Scheffler remained frustrated after fighting his way back from a bogey bogey start.

“Felt like another frustrating day,“ he said. “Proud of the turnaround but, man, I wish I could have gotten a little bit more out of the round.” – AFP