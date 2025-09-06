Former All Blacks captain ‘Super Stu’ Wilson dies aged 70

FORMER All Blacks captain Stu Wilson has died aged 70, with New Zealand Rugby leading the tributes to “one of the finest wings to have played the game”.

Wilson was known as one of New Zealand’s most scintillating wings of the amateur era, scoring 51 tries in 85 All Blacks matches, including 34 Tests.

He died on Sunday, New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.

New Zealand Rugby chair David Kirk, who played alongside Wilson, said he would be deeply missed.

“Stu was one of the finest wings to have played the game and one of rugby’s most memorable characters,“ Kirk said.

“He took a light-hearted approach to life but was deeply passionate and serious about representing his country.

“At his best, he was nearly unstoppable with the ball in hand and was respected by his peers and opponents across the world.”

Former All Blacks teammate Murray Mexted said it was a “hell of a shock”.

“He was high-spirited in a really lovely way, you never had a dull Stu Wilson and he lived life with a smile on his face,“ he told national broadcaster RNZ.

Mexted praised Wilson’s playing style.

“He was elusive and smooth, he was cool as a cucumber on the field,“ Mexted said.

“We called him Super Stu because he was a super rugby player. He just seemed to slide through gaps effortlessly.”

Wallabies legend David Campese said Wilson was the benchmark in world wing play when he started his career.

“As a player, Stu made rugby look easy and earned huge respect as captain in 1983,“ Campese told Planet Rugby.

“He had a swerve to beat anyone, extreme pace, intellect and power, able to break through tacklers, making him a try-scoring machine.

“But it was off the field where Stu really entertained. His post-match career as a pundit and after-dinner speaker was hilariously funny and his tales would leave the audience rolling with laughter.”

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said Wilson was ahead of his time in the way he played.

“His flair and joy for the game inspired a generation,“ Robinson said.

“In retirement, he was a positive and respected public voice for rugby and continued to stay connected to both his club and his province.”