Former Everton and Arsenal star Campbell seriously ill in hospital

FORMER Everton and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell is seriously ill in hospital after reportedly suffering kidney failure.

Campbell is believed to have become unwell last week and Everton revealed the extent of his health battle on Sunday.

The 54-year-old became a fan favourite for Everton between 1999 and 2005 and also starred for Arsenal earlier in his career.

“We have been made aware our former striker Kevin Campbell is currently very unwell,“ Everton said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Not just a great footballer but an incredible person, Kevin is, and always has been, a fighter and we wish him and his family well at this challenging time. Sending all our love.”

Campbell came through the ranks at Arsenal, winning the English top-flight title in 1991, the FA and League Cups in 1993 and the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994.

He also played for Nottingham Forest and Turkish club Trabzonspor before joining Everton.