FORMER Liverpool and Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has been banned from driving for 12 months and fined £7,085 after admitting to drink-driving.

The 57-year-old was caught swerving his black Range Rover across the road in Cheshire on June 28.

Chester Magistrates Court heard that Ince had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when stopped by police. Prosecutor Nigel Jones stated, “On the day in question, the defendant was witnessed by an off-duty police officer driving a vehicle perceived to be swerving across the road.”

The court was told his car hit bollards, bursting two tyres.

Defence lawyer Frank Rogers said, “My client finds himself today facing the huge impact of a ban, but he accepts he only has himself to blame for that.

He misjudged the fact he believed at the time he would be under the limit.” Rogers explained Ince had two drinks at Heswall Golf Club without eating beforehand.

District Judge Jack McGarva warned Ince, “The message has got to be if you’re going to drive you don’t drink at all.”

The former England captain, who won two Premier League titles with Manchester United, most recently managed Reading until 2023. - AFP