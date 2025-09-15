France lock Paul Willemse retires at 32 due to multiple concussions

PARIS: France lock Paul Willemse has announced his retirement from rugby at age 32 due to multiple concussions.

The South Africa-born player made his final appearance for Les Bleus in February 2024, having earned 32 caps for the national team.

Willemse, a 2022 Six Nations winner, last played for either France or his club Montpellier in October last year following successive head injuries.

He described the decision to retire as “the hardest decision I’ve ever made” in an emotional Instagram post.

Willemse explained that he had tried to continue playing despite the risks, stating “when you’ve lived one dream, it’s frightening to imagine life beyond it.”

The 2022 French Top 14 winner expressed acceptance of his situation, adding “one dream ends, but the man it shaped remains.”

Willemse joins several other rugby players who have retired due to concussion-related issues, including former France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina and ex-New Zealand full-back Leon MacDonald.

The sport’s governing body World Rugby currently faces legal action from approximately 300 players regarding concussion protection.

These players accuse World Rugby along with the English and Welsh national unions of failing to provide sufficient protection against head injuries.

The issue gained further attention last month with the death of former Maori All Blacks back-rower Shane Christie at age 39.

Christie had suffered from multiple concussions and requested that his brain be studied after his death. – AFP