Malaysian child locked in car rescued by Thai police during vacation

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian child locked inside a Malaysian-registered vehicle was swiftly rescued by the Thai police on Monday (15 September).

According to the New Straits Times, the incident took place in Sungai Golok. Police were alerted to the situation by members of the public.

Sungai Golok district officer Supeeyan Daemokleng reportedly stated that the child’s mother had left them alone in the car.

Supeeyan confirmed that the police took “more than 10 minutes”, as quoted, to unlock the vehicle during the rescue operation. The child was subsequently handed over safely to the mother.

He also advised Malaysians, especially those travelling with children to the border, to exercise caution in order to prevent unwanted incidents.

Since last week, Malaysians have been travelling to Thailand via the Sungai Golok checkpoint, according to Supeeyan.

Sungai Golok and other southern Thai provinces have seen thousands of Malaysians crossing over earlier this week in conjunction with the current school holidays and Malaysia Day celebrations.