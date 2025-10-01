French tennis star Gael Monfils to retire after 2026 season

FRENCH tennis star Gael Monfils has announced he will retire from professional tennis at the end of the 2026 season.

The former world number six made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

Monfils has enjoyed a successful career spanning 21 years with 13 ATP Tour titles to his name.

His most recent victory came at the Auckland Classic in January where he became the oldest ATP Tour title winner at 38 years and four months.

His first ATP title was won in Poland back in 2005 nearly two decades earlier.

Monfils described the opportunity to turn his passion into a profession as a privilege he has cherished.

He expressed feeling tremendously at peace with his decision to conclude his professional career.

The Frenchman reached two Grand Slam semi-finals during his career at the 2008 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open.

He stated he would retire without any regrets about his tennis journey.

Monfils reflected that he feels insanely and stupidly lucky to have experienced his professional career.

He emphasised that life is too short to have regrets about his tennis achievements. – Reuters