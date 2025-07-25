From idolising to synchronising, Yiat Qing’s big stage begins

SHE grew up watching national diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong. Now she’s diving alongside her.

At just 17, national diver Lee Yiat Qing is set to make a splash at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, and her debut is made even more special as she shares the 10m synchronised platform with her childhood inspiration.

Having teamed up with the two-time Olympic Games medallist during the national trials in the women’s 10 metre (m) platform synchronised previously, Yiat Qing believed that their partnership is beginning to blossom.

The 2023 SEA Games gold medallist said she was lucky to be given the opportunity to partner Pandelela, who always offered her technical guidance and motivational support.

“She often gives me advice on technique; it’s been really helpful so far,” Yiat Qing told Bernama recently.

Yiat Qing won’t just be competing in synchro. She’ll also dive solo in the women’s 10m individual platform across the causeway.

Even though she admitted to feeling both pressure and excitement heading into her first world meet, she is eager to test herself against diving elites, especially those from powerhouse China.

The Kuala Lumpur-born diver also feels slightly disappointed that she won’t get the chance to meet and see China’s two-time Olympic Games women’s 10m platform gold medallist, Quan Hongchan, in action in Singapore.

“I really wanted to meet Hongchan, but then I learnt that she’s not going to compete. A bit sad for me,” she said.

It was reported that the 18-year-old Hongchan’s absence in Singapore is due to an ankle injury.

Joining Yiat Qing and Pandelela in Singapore are Muhammad Syafiq Puteh, Enrique Harold Maccartney, Elvis Priestly Clement, Nurqayyum Nazmi Mohamad Nazim and Yong Rui Jie.

The diving events in the World Aquatics Championships will run from tomorrow until Aug 3 - BERNAMA