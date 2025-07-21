Germans eye England revenge in potential Women's Euro final repeat

GERMANY are plotting their path to a potential revenge mission against England at the Women's Euros, with former international Melanie Leupolz already dreaming of a rematch of the 2022 final after the Germans' agonising 2-1 extra-time defeat.

First, both teams must navigate tricky semi-final hurdles, with England facing Italy on Tuesday before Germany take on reigning world champions and tournament favourites Spain a day later.

“It would be a good revenge, that would be amazing, so fingers crossed they win against Spain and make it to the final,“ Leupolz said at an Adidas event in Zurich on Sunday.

There was no shortage of drama in the quarter-finals, with England edging Sweden in a hair-raising penalty shootout, Italy scoring a last-minute winner against Norway, and Germany beating France on penalties to set up an intriguing pair of semis.

“I won’t underestimate Italy, I think they are playing a good tournament, a lot of passion and just giving it all. So I think it will be very difficult for England as well,“ Leupolz, who played for London club Chelsea for four years until 2024, said.

“I think they (England) had a few ups and downs during the tournament, some good performances, some not so good. So I think they have to have a good day on this day to win against Italy.”

Germany recovered from an early red card and the concession of an early goal to draw 1-1 with France after extra time before going on to win 6-5 in the shootout to send them into the last four.

“Just fingers crossed for Germany. But I think after yesterday’s game with so many challenges, I think they just take all of the confidence they got from yesterday and take it into the semi-finals against Spain.”

Having gone from playing for the team to cheering them on from the sidelines, the 31-year-old Leupolz said that retirement had left her with mixed feelings.

“I already miss the 90 minutes of football for sure, but everything around the travelling, the trainings, everything you have to invest, I think I won’t miss,“ she explained.

“I think it was the right time, but when I see games like yesterday, just like really highlight games, the 90 minutes, I will miss for sure.” - REUTERS