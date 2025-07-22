NASA employees protest budget cuts and policy changes in open letter

LOS ANGELES: Over 280 current and former NASA employees have sent a formal open letter to NASA’s interim administrator Sean Duffy, strongly opposing proposed budget cuts, staffing reductions, and policy changes under the Trump administration.

The letter, titled “The Voyager Declaration,“ warns that recent changes “have or threaten to waste public resources, compromise human safety, weaken national security, and undermine the core NASA mission.” Duffy, who also serves as the US secretary of transportation, was appointed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

The employees argue that the budget cuts are “arbitrary” and have already led to the loss of specialised expertise due to layoffs, resignations, and early retirements. They expressed concerns over reductions in science and aeronautics research, the decommissioning of operational spacecraft, and withdrawal from international collaborations.

“We urge you not to implement the harmful cuts proposed by this administration, as they are not in the best interest of NASA,“ the letter stated.

Similar concerns have been raised by employees at other US federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency, regarding the Trump administration’s policies.

On International Moon Day and US National Space Exploration Day, NASA employees from the Goddard Engineers, Scientists and Technicians Association protested in Washington, DC, against potential cuts outlined in the White House’s 2026 budget proposal. - Bernama-Xinhua