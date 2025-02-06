Glauder officially joins JDT

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club has announced Spanish defender Antonio Glauder as the team’s first signing ahead of the upcoming season.

The announcement was made through an official statement on Facebook by Johor Southern Tigers (JST), describing the 29-year-old’s arrival as a new addition to the Southern Tigers’ defensive lineup.

“We’ve got a new wall at the back! Welcome to Johor Darul Ta’zim FC, Antonio Glauder. From Spain to Malaysia, Antonio Glauder is now a Southern Tiger,“ it said.

A video showing Glauder at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium was also uploaded with the statement.

Glauder is set to wear the number five jersey, previously worn by the team’s defence, Jordi Amat, sparking questions over Amat’s future.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding Amat’s status with the Southern Tigers squad.

Glauder is a product of Spain’s elite football academies and has previously featured in top youth clubs, including Barcelona, Villarreal, Espanyol, and Alaves.

He also brings with him extensive experience from playing with clubs such as CF Fuenlabrada, Eibar, and Albacete in the Spanish Segunda División.