Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin stun Indonesians at China Masters 2025

NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani produced a remarkable comeback to secure their place in the second round of the China Masters 2025.

The world number three pairing recovered from losing the first game to defeat Indonesia’s Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan 12-21, 21-11, 22-20 in a thrilling 43-minute encounter at Shenzhen Arena.

The Malaysians demonstrated exceptional composure during the decisive third game to clinch their hard-fought victory.

They will now face either Taiwan’s Lee Jhe Huei and Yang Po Hsuan or Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh for a quarter-final berth.

Another Malaysian men’s doubles pair experienced less fortune as Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong fell 12-21, 21-18, 12-21 to Taiwan’s Lee Fang Chih and Lee Fang Jen.

In mixed doubles action, Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie dominated their compatriots Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien with a convincing 21-17, 21-12 victory.

The winning pair will next meet Taiwan’s Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan in their second-round match. – Bernama