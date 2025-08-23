Guardiola hails fit-again Rodri as world’s best player ahead of Spurs clash

MANCHESTER CITY manager Pep Guardiola has declared fit-again midfielder Rodri ready for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham while maintaining his status as the world’s best player.

The Spanish international missed most of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Arsenal in September before making a late campaign return.

Rodri subsequently experienced a setback that ruled him out of parts of pre-season and last weekend’s 4-0 victory at Wolves that opened City’s Premier League campaign.

“He’s still so far the best player in the world until we elect a new one in a few months,“ said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

The City manager expressed complete confidence in the 29-year-old Ballon d’Or winner’s abilities despite his recent injury struggles.

“I don’t have any doubts about his potential and quality.”

Guardiola emphasised that consistent training and match minutes would gradually restore Rodri to his peak performance levels.

“Just consistency at training, weeks, training, games, minutes and after everything will be fine.”

Rodri’s return significantly boosts City’s title aspirations after they finished a distant third last season without their influential midfielder.

New signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki provided encouragement by scoring in the convincing Molineux victory.

Goalkeeper James Trafford also made his first senior start for City during his second spell at the club.

Guardiola revealed he remains undecided about his starting goalkeeper against Spurs with Ederson now back available despite transfer links to Galatasaray.

“The new players bring a new energy, new everything.”

The City manager compared new player integrations to staff changes that consistently refresh the team’s dynamics.

“I’ve changed four or five or six times (backroom) staff and it’s tough but always they bring a new energy and ideas.”

Guardiola specifically praised Trafford’s connection to the club and his enthusiastic approach.

“Players are the same and James brings his youth and desire to play at the club he was born and grew in.”

The manager cautioned against overreacting to one impressive performance while demanding improvement against Tottenham.

“We’re happy for the performance, but it’s just the first game. (We need to) just be consistent in the way we play and improve in the way we have done and we have to do better against Spurs.”

City received further positive news as defender Ruben Dias signed a two-year contract extension keeping him at the Etihad until 2029.

The 28-year-old Portuguese international expressed his delight at continuing with the Premier League champions.

“I am incredibly happy. City are where I want to be -- at the top of the sport, competing for trophies,“ said Dias, who joined from Benfica in 2020.

Dias highlighted the perfect alignment between his personal ambitions and the club’s continued pursuit of excellence.

“The club’s ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that.”

The defender confirmed his deep connection to both the city and the club’s supporters.

“I love Manchester -- it is my home now -- and I love the Manchester City fans.”

Dias reflected on his successful period at City while looking forward to continuing their trophy-winning journey.

“When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time here, I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.” – AFP