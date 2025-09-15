Haaland scores twice as Man City dominate Man Utd 3-0 in derby

ERLING HAALAND scored twice to lead Manchester City to a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League derby.

Phil Foden opened the scoring before Haaland added a second-half double as City rebounded strongly from two consecutive league defeats.

United entered the match above City in the table for the first time in five years, though this reflected City’s early struggles rather than United’s progress under manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim acknowledged his team’s shortcomings after the match, stating they needed perfection in such games but fell short despite creating chances.

City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a spectacular debut save from Bryan Mbeumo to preserve the clean sheet at 2-0 and deny United any momentum.

The victory provides a significant confidence boost for Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of crucial matches against Napoli and Arsenal next week.

Haaland expressed relief and happiness with the performance, emphasising the importance of winning the derby and the need to maintain momentum.

Both sets of fans paid tribute before kick-off to boxing legend Ricky Hatton, a massive City supporter who died on Sunday aged 46.

Foden, who dedicated the win to Hatton, broke the deadlock after 18 minutes when he headed home unmarked from Jeremy Doku’s cross.

Doku created the second goal too, with Haaland showing exceptional skill to chip the ball over advancing goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Haaland missed an open goal moments later after rounding Bayindir, hitting the post from a tight angle.

Donnarumma then produced his crucial save to deny Mbeumo before Haaland sealed victory with his second goal after Harry Maguire’s mistake.

City fans taunted Amorim with “sacked in the morning” chants as the Portuguese manager’s Premier League record worsened to eight wins in 31 games. – AFP