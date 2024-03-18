Hamidin believes 20 to 29 athletes will see action at Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chef-de-Mission for the Malaysian contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pix), is confident that more than 20 athletes will see action in the biggest sporting arena from July 26 to Aug 11.

Hamidin said the number can reach a maximum of 29 athletes, when taking into account those who qualify on merit, universality place (wildcard) and country quota (unused quota places), after a number of big names had failed to qualify for the games.

“Among sports still in the process of qualifying is swimming, weightlifting, badminton, golf, gymnastics, archery, athletics, table tennis, taekwondo and football (U-23),” he said after chairing a team managers meeting at Wisma OCM, here today.

Hamidin who is also the Football Association of Malaysia (OCM) president, however, acknowledged that football may not make the trip to Paris because only the top three teams from the Under-23 Asia Cup held in Qatar from April 15-May 3, can book their ticket to Paris.

So far, only five athletes - Bertrand Rhodict Lises (diving), Nur Shazrin Mohd Latif (sailing), Johnathan Wong Guanjie (shooting), Ariana Nur Dania Mohd Zairi (archery) and Nur Aisyah Mohd Zubir (cycling) - have earned their ticket to Paris on merit.

Meanwhile, Hamidin added that not all team managers would be able to go to Paris for the Olympic Games this time around since only very few athletes have qualified and also due to tight security adopted by France.

“Some may have to carry out their duties through the remote process or from Malaysia. I hope despite the shortcomings, they will be able to give their fullest commitment and cooperation to the athletes. The more athletes qualify, the more managers would be able to go, especially to assist in travelling, preparations, logistics, support system, sports science and medical,” he said.

Hamidin also advised athletes to take care of their health and ensure they remain hydrated because the weather is going to be hot in Paris and temperatures can reach 43 degree Celcius while average weather conditions will be around 37 degress Celcius. -Bernama