Hannah: National coaches to enjoy increased salary scheme effective Jan 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The ecosystem of Malaysian sports will see a transformation with the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and the National Sports Council (NSC) to review the salary of coaches upwards, after 10 years.

KBS and NSC have approved a working paper for a salary increment involving coaches who are serving under the National Coaches Employment Scheme effective Jan 1.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said the approval of a working paper for the review of salary and incentives was given today to ensure a new ecosystem for sports in the country.

“The last time a salary review was done was in 2014, which is 10 years now. If we don’t review the salary of coaches and offer a better remuneration, they might opt to find jobs in foreign countries.

“We will offer them a new salary scheme. This is a new ecosystem for sports in the country to assist athletes in their quest to achieve better results,” said Hannah at the Women in Sports Forum at Yayasan Sime Darby, here today.

Last November, the KBS had directed the NSC to review the salary and allowances of coaches through the National Coaches Scheme.

Meanwhile, the NSC in a statement today said the increment in salary and remuneration for full-time coaches under the Podium Programme and National Backup (Pelapis) will be based in accordance with the National Coaching Certification Scheme (SPKK) and their years of experience in coaching.

According to the new salary review, coaches with SPKK Level 3 certificates – the highest qualification under the National Coaching Academy (AKK) will see their salary scale increased from RM4,500 a month to RM5,900 a month.

“To encourage more former National athletes to be involved in coaching, additional remuneration is offered based on their highest level of achievement when they were representing the country as athletes.

“A special allowance of RM600.000 has been approved for all coaches under the Podium Programme and National Backup (except coaches who are seconded or those released for coaching duties by their employer) while the allowance for part-time coaches has also been increased based on the SPKK qualification,” said the NSC statement. -Bernama