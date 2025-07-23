Harimau Malaya to face Singapore, Palestine in September friendlies

HARIMAU Malaya will face Singapore and Palestine in two high-profile international friendlies this September, as confirmed by head coach Peter Cklamovski.

The matches are part of Malaysia’s preparations for their upcoming 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers clash against Laos in October.

The Causeway Derby against Singapore (FIFA ranking 159) is scheduled for September 4, while the match against Palestine (FIFA ranking 98) will take place on September 8.

Although the venues are yet to be finalised, Cklamovski hopes both games will be held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Australian coach emphasised that these fixtures were strategically chosen to test the squad’s development following their impressive 4-0 victory over Vietnam in June.

“Singapore’s a good team. The game will have lots of emotions. It’s a derby, and we look forward to it. Rankings don’t matter—it’s going to be a tough game,“ he said.

Regarding Palestine, Cklamovski noted their qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup as a key challenge.

“They’re a top-100 team, so it’s a great opportunity to measure our progress. We want to play our football and make Malaysians proud,“ he added during a media session.

Despite the recent win over Vietnam, the coach stressed the need for continuous improvement.

“It was a special night, but it’s just three points. Now, we focus on getting better in September,“ he said.

Currently leading Group F in the Asian Cup Qualifiers with six points, Malaysia will next face Laos (FIFA ranking 185) on October 9 and 14.

Vietnam trails with three points, while Laos and Nepal (FIFA ranking 176) complete the group standings. – Bernama