Harith Haiqal gets chance to make senior debut in Oman

SEPANG: It was a dream come true for young Selangor FC defender Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar when he was listed in the Harimau Malaya squad who will play Oman in the World Cup 2026/Asian Cup 2027 Group D second round qualifiers in Muscat next week.

The 22-year-old now has a chance to make his senior international debut if he is fielded by head coach Kim Pan Gon in the match, which will take place at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on March 22 (2 am Malaysian time).

The national Under-23 player’s selection for the senior team may be due to the absence of Junior Eldstal, one of two players apart from skipper Matthew Davies who was dropped at the last minute due to injuries.

However, the Mokhtar Dahari Football Academy (AMD) product said although his selection was unexpected, it was not all due to luck.

“We all need an element of luck but in this case, I consider it good fortune rather than pure chance. I have worked hard and represented Selangor for five years, and this is the first time I’m on the final list. I’m truly thankful and glad.

“Even if Junior was available I might have made it too; I don’t know. But my focus now is on the match with Oman,” he said when met at the Kuala Lumpur International (KLIA) Airport here today.

The 24-member Harimau Malaya squad left for Muscat this morning.

Harith Haiqal believes the experience with the senior squad in Muscat would help him and several other U-23 players who were similarly listed when they play in the Under-23 Asian Cup 2024 in Doha next month.

“I will always give my best, regardless of whether it is for the U-23 or national squad,” said the Klang-born player, adding that the seniors have been helping the younger players to adjust.

After the match in Muscat, the Malaysian squad, ranked 132nd in the world, will again meet the world number 80 team at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on March 26.

Malaysia will then play Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on June 6 and wind up their Group D campaign with a match against Taiwan in Bukit Jalil on June 11.

Malaysia head Group D with six points, followed by Oman and Kyrgyzstan in second and third spots respectively on three points and Taiwan in last place without any points.