Hat-Trick Hero Bergson steers JDT to victory over TFC

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Bergson da Silva bagged a hat-trick to inspire defending Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to a 4-0 win over Terengganu FC (TFC) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tonight.

Heberty Fernandes set the Southern Tigers on course to their sixth straight win with a left-footed shot in the seventh minute before Bergson got his first - and the team’s second - for the night - from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.

TFC defender Ubaidullah Shamsul was earlier shown the red card by referee Fitri Maskon following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

With TFC down a man, the Southern Tigers, especially Bergson, proved to be a menace and the Brazilian duly made it 3-1 after receiving a pass from Juan Muniz in the 64th minute before completing his hat-trick in time added on to hand TFC their first league defeat of the season.

JDT, thus, lead the standings with 18 points - eight ahead of second-placed Sabah.

In ALOR SETAR, hosts Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Kuching City FC at the Darul Aman Stadium.

After both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half, it was Kedah who drew first blood after the break, with Mohd Hasbullah Abu Bakar finding the back of the net in the 60th minute.

Kuching City, however, can thank their lucky stars when they were awarded a penalty late in the game when Kipre Tchetche was fouled. Jordan Mintah stepped up and was spot on, much to the dismay of the nearly 4,000 home fans.

In KOTA BHARU, Perak FC stunned hosts Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC 3-1 in a match that was delayed by about 30 minutes due to heavy rain at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

The visitors went ahead through Muhammad Firdaus Saiyadi in the 43rd minute before Luciano Guaycochea slotted home two penalties - in the 57th and 79th minutes - for a comfortable 3-0 lead.

KDN FC managed to get a consolation goal in the 85th minute through substitute Muhammad Syahir Ab Rashid.

Perak had to play the last few minutes with 10 men after Guaycochea was sent off for a second bookable offence in time added on in the second half.