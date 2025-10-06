Hojlund fires Napoli to Serie A lead ahead of Milan-Juve clash

RASMUS HOJLUND scored the decisive goal for Napoli in their 2-1 comeback victory over Genoa on Sunday.

The win propelled the Serie A champions to the top of the league standings.

Hojlund netted the winner with 15 minutes remaining by converting a rebound after Andre-Frank Anguissa’s shot was saved.

The 22-year-old striker now has four goals for Napoli since his transfer from Manchester United.

“It’s my job and the team’s job to win as many games as possible so it’s just important to keep working hard, recovering and focussing on the next match,“ Hojlund told DAZN.

Coach Antonio Conte admitted he had considered substituting Hojlund before the decisive goal due to his midweek Champions League efforts.

“I think he asked me if I was tired and if I could keep playing and I just said that I had good energy and I was still fresh, and I said ‘yeah, just let me play’,“ added Hojlund.

Napoli had to come from behind after teenager Jeff Ekhator gave Genoa a half-time lead with his second Serie A goal.

Andre-Frank Anguissa equalised for Napoli in the 57th minute by bundling the ball over the line.

Napoli now have 15 points from six matches and lead Roma on goal difference.

Roma secured a third consecutive league win with a 2-1 victory at Fiorentina earlier on Sunday.

Matias Soule and Bryan Cristante scored first-half goals for Roma after Moise Kean had given Fiorentina an early lead.

Kean nearly scored again when he smashed a powerful shot against the post in the 38th minute.

Fiorentina’s Roberto Piccoli also hit the crossbar with a volley in the 74th minute as the home team pushed for an equaliser.

The defeat leaves Fiorentina winless with just three points, hovering just above the relegation zone.

Napoli will remain at the summit unless AC Milan defeat Juventus in Sunday’s headline clash in Turin.

Juventus started the weekend in first place after their thrilling victory over Napoli last weekend. – AFP