HOKA FLYLAB: Leading the way in innovation at Suria KLCC And Esplanade

“We are thrilled to bring FLYLAB in Kuala Lumpur to life, offering an unparalleled experience that encapsulates the true essence of HOKA,“ said Mr. Pornsak Chinawongwatana, CEO of REV Edition. “Through innovative activations and immersive engagements, we aim to ignite joy and inspiration within our community, empowering them to embrace an active lifestyle with confidence.”

FLYLAB is a thrill ride through the heart of HOKA’s journey, a whirlwind tour of passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. It’s an immersive experience that promises to electrify your senses, unite communities, and ignite a fire of excitement and innovation like never before.

GET ready to fly to new heights as HOKA unveils FLYLAB at Suria KLCC and the Esplanade, KLCC Park from 20 to 26 May 2024. FLYLAB is a dynamic innovation centre poised to revolutionize the world of active performance and technology. FLYLAB isn’t just an event; it’s a pulse-pounding celebration of innovation, pushing boundaries, and showcasing the cutting-edge products that are propelling Malaysians to greatness.

Prepare for seven days of non-stop action, adventure, and adrenaline-pumping excitement at FLYLAB. From evening runs with the HOKA Run Club (HRC) to three days of dynamic activations with Institut Sukan Negara (ISN), attendees can anticipate a diverse range of experiences designed to spark joy and inspiration.

FLYLAB will feature the latest addition to HOKA’s collection, the Skyward X. Designed for easy days and slower miles, the Skyward X epitomizes HOKA’s commitment to blending maximalist design with revolutionary suspension technology. Featuring a PEBA-based Active Foot Frame™, the brand’s signature MetaRocker™, and a plush combination of foams, this shoe offers runners an effortless and cushioned experience. The innovative convex carbon fiber plate enhances every stride, providing a feeling of weightless suspension and dynamic stability.

In collaboration with key partners such as KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd, Suria KLCC, and ISN, HOKA Malaysia has designed an unparalleled activation experience. By combining their expertise and resources, these partners are set to deliver an event that champions innovation, performance, and community engagement. This partnership highlights a unified commitment to fostering healthier lifestyles among Malaysians, encouraging them to adopt active living through advanced technology and joyful performance.

FLYLAB Kuala Lumpur marks the pinnacle of a dynamic partnership between HOKA Malaysia and JD Sports. Joining hands, JD Sports, a distinguished retailer renowned for its athletic and lifestyle products, collaborates with HOKA to offer Malaysians an unmatched opportunity. Together, their mission is to provide Malaysians with access to premium footwear and active lifestyle products, fostering a community that prioritizes both performance and well-being.

As excitement builds for FLYLAB, attendees can look forward to a line-up of thrilling activities, including celebrity appearances, product demonstrations, and interactive experiences. From invigorating workouts to enlightening mental health masterclass, FLYLAB guarantees an unforgettable journey of inspiration and empowerment.

Beyond being an event, FLYLAB serves as a platform for storytelling. With a focus on innovation, performance, and community engagement, FLYLAB embodies HOKA’s commitment to empowering individuals to fly to new heights and find joy in every step.

Discover FLYLAB at Suria KLCC and the vibrant Esplanade, KLCC Park. Join us from May 20 to 26, 2024, for a week-long celebration of innovation, inspiration, and active living. Explore the ground-breaking world of FLYLAB: https://flylabkl.dxb.asia/