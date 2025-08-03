Holder’s last-ball heroics level T20 series for West Indies vs Pakistan

JASON Holder struck a boundary off the last delivery to clinch a heart-stopping two-wicket win for West Indies against Pakistan on Saturday, squaring the T20 series at 1-1.

The all-rounder’s unbeaten 16 capped a historic night where he also claimed four wickets, surpassing Dwayne Bravo’s West Indies T20I record of 78 career wickets.

Chasing 134, the hosts narrowly avoided a seventh straight T20 defeat after their recent 5-0 whitewash by Australia.

Gudakesh Motie top-scored with 28 before a 17th-over run-out left West Indies struggling at 96 for six.

Pakistan’s Mohammed Haris then dismissed Keacy Carty for a duck, but Holder’s six in the 18th over kept hopes alive.

Romario Shepherd’s explosive 15 off six balls, including a six and four off Hasan Ali, brought the equation to eight runs from the final over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s dismissal of Shepherd left newcomer Shamar Joseph to partner Holder, who sealed victory with a boundary after Afridi’s wide delivery set up a three-run requirement off the last ball.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 133 for nine after opting to bat.

Hasan Nawaz led with 40, including four sixes, while captain Salman Agha contributed 38.

The decider takes place Sunday in Lauderhill, Florida. – AFP