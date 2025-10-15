Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal fall to China’s top pair in Denmark Open

NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri put up a strong fight before bowing out to China’s top duo Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in the opening round of Denmark Open 2025.

The unseeded Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal were defeated 19-21, 21-18, 15-21 in a 53-minute battle against the fifth seeds and Paris 2024 Olympic Games silver medallists at the Jyske Bank Arena.

Meanwhile, professional men’s doubles pair Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong advanced to the second round as they cleared past China’s Xie Haonan-Zeng Wei Han 21-13, 21-15.

A tough challenge awaits the current world number 24 duo, who will face South Korea’s world champions, Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae, in the next round.

The top-seeded Won Ho and Seung Jae easily defeated the home pair William Kryger Boe and Christian Faust Kjaer 21-11, 21-11. – Bernama