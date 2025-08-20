Isak accuses Newcastle of broken promises amid Liverpool transfer interest

NEWCASTLE: Alexander Isak has publicly accused Newcastle United of breaking promises and misleading supporters in a social media statement confirming his desire to leave the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old forward stated he informed Newcastle of his departure wishes a significant time ago.

He wrote on Instagram stories that when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship cannot continue.

Isak emphasized that change represents the best interests of everyone involved, not just himself.

Newcastle United did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding these serious allegations.

The Sweden international was reportedly the subject of a substantial £110 million bid from Liverpool earlier this month.

His impressive performances earned him recognition in the PFA Premier League Team of the 2024/25 season.

However, he chose not to attend the awards ceremony due to ongoing issues surrounding his future at the club.

Isak explained that he maintained silence for an extended period while others continued speaking about his situation.

This silence allowed people to perpetuate their own version of events despite knowing it didn’t reflect reality.

He added that these individuals were aware their narratives didn’t match what was actually said and agreed behind closed doors.

The reality remains that specific promises were made to the player by club officials.

Newcastle United has known his definitive position regarding his future for a considerable duration.

Acting as if these issues have only recently emerged constitutes misleading behavior toward supporters.

Isak missed Newcastle’s goalless draw against Aston Villa on Saturday due to these ongoing circumstances.

Eddie Howe’s side now prepares to face defending champions Liverpool on Monday without clarity on Isak’s involvement. - Reuters