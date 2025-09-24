Isak scores first Liverpool goal in League Cup win, Chelsea survive scare

Alexander Isak scored his first Liverpool goal to inspire a 2-1 win against Southampton in the League Cup third round.

The Sweden striker found the net in the 43rd minute after Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy’s short pass was intercepted by Federico Chiesa.

Isak was making his third appearance since his British record 125 million pound move from Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

He was substituted at half-time as he continues to build fitness after missing pre-season training.

Championship side Southampton equalised in the 76th minute through Shea Charles’ close-range finish.

Substitute Hugo Ekitike saved Liverpool from a penalty shoot-out by scoring the winner in the 85th minute before being sent off for a second bookable offence after removing his shirt.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted it was not his team’s best performance but highlighted positives including a good game from goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Chelsea survived a scare to beat third-tier Lincoln 2-1 after falling behind to a first-half goal from Rob Street.

The Blues equalised three minutes after the break through Tyrique George before Facundo Buonanotte scored the winner five minutes later.

Burnley crashed to a shock 2-1 home defeat against third-tier Cardiff despite a second-half goal from Zian Flemming.

Wolves recorded a 2-0 victory over Everton with goals from Marshall Munetsi and Toluwalase Arokodare to lift spirits at Molineux.

Diego Gomez scored four times as Brighton thrashed Barnsley 6-0, and Emile Smith Rowe’s goal sent Fulham through with a 1-0 win against Cambridge. – AFP

