It’s A1 Semi-Pro League for Perak FA next season

THE Perak Football Association (Perak FA) have confirmed that they will join the A1 Semi-Pro League, which is expected to kick off this August.

The announcement was made by its president Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin in a statement on Perak FA’s official Facebook page today, following a meeting with Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, yesterday.

He said the Bos Gaurus line-up will consist of players from the Perak Malaysia Games (SUKMA) squad as well as several senior players who previously played in the Super League.

“The Menteri Besar also expressed strong support for Perak FA’s efforts to rebuild from the ground up and to provide opportunities for young local talents to shine on a bigger stage.

“He also advised us to start with a solid, well-organised foundation, centred on the development of homegrown talents,” he said.

Mohd Azhar said that besides competing in the A1 Semi-Pro League, the association will also focus on rebuilding the state’s youth and feeder teams, as well as grassroots-level competitions.

“This includes the restructuring of teams for the 2026 President’s Cup and Youth Cup, focusing on the development of the SUKMA team, in addition to organising state-level leagues such as Liga Perak Sejahtera 2030, the State Amateur Club League, the IPTA/IPTS Perak League, and the District Integrity League (Under-17),” he said.

He expressed hope that these efforts would contribute towards restoring the glory of Perak football.

On May 22, Amateur Football League (AFL) chairman, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi welcomed the participation of Perak FA and Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) in the A1 League following both teams’ failure to obtain a National Licence to compete in the Super League next season.