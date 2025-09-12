JDT crush Penang 6-0 to extend Super League lead with dominant win

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim delivered a spectacular performance with a 6-0 victory over Penang FC in tonight’s Super League clash at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

The Southern Tigers demonstrated complete control from the opening whistle with Jairo Da Silva scoring the first goal in the ninth minute through a header from Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi’s cross.

Arif Aiman then scored JDT’s second goal in the 18th minute before adding his personal second in the 31st minute to establish a comfortable 3-0 advantage.

Joao Figueiredo extended the lead with a remarkable long-range shot in the 35th minute after spotting Penang’s goalkeeper off his line.

Jon Irazabal completed the first-half dominance with a fifth headed goal during injury time before the break.

JDT maintained their offensive pressure after halftime with Antonio Glauder scoring the sixth goal in the 52nd minute.

Penang nearly scored two minutes later through Dylan Wenzel-Halls but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review that detected a foul on JDT’s goalkeeper.

Danilo Sipovac created another opportunity for the visitors in the 68th minute but his attempt narrowly missed the target.

Jairo da Silva almost added another goal for JDT in the 69th minute with a powerful shot that was saved by Penang’s goalkeeper.

Coach Xisco Munoz made tactical changes including substituting Bergson da Silva for Ager Aketxe Barrutia in the 65th minute.

Arif Aiman came close to completing his hat-trick with a free-kick in the 77th minute that was blocked by Penang’s defence.

The match included a yellow card for JDT’s Hector Hevel in the 82nd minute for a foul on an opponent.

This comprehensive victory solidifies JDT’s position at the top of the Super League standings while Penang remains in 11th place among the 13 competing teams. – Bernama