JDT extend Super League winning streak with 1-0 victory over Kuching City

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM continued their winning streak in the 2025/2026 Super League when they beat Kuching City 0-1 at the Sarawak State Stadium today.

JDT’s Jairo De Macedo Da Silva scored the winning goal in the 61st minute after Kuching had to play with 10 men due to a red card picked up by Yuki Tanigawa in the 49th minute.

Meanwhile Penang FC are still winless this season after losing 1-2 to Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC at the City Stadium in Penang.

KL City managed to score first in the 34th minute through Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the 34th minute, only to allow Penang’s Stefano Brundo to head in a free kick from Dylan Wenzel-Halls in the 48th minute.

The winning goal came from a blistering shot by Mohamad Kamal Azizi in the 77th minute, to allow KL City FC to take home three points.

Finally, Negeri Sembilan FC rose from behind to beat Selangor FC 2-1 at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi tonight.

Selangor got off to a good start when Richmond Ankrah headed in the first goal in the 12th minute, but Negeri Sembilan FC managed to rally at the end of the match, with Mio Tsuneyasu scoring a brace in the 83rd and 90+2nd minute to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. – Bernama