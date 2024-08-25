JDT head coach attributes FA Cup win to player skills, risk-it-all defence

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Hector Bidoglio has attributed his team’s 2024/2025 FA Cup victory tonight to their exceptional success in developing individual player skills and a philosophy of risking it all in defence.

He added that his players’ efforts in honing the team’s defence paid off when they lifted their fourth consecutive FA Cup tonight.

“Philosophy, the tactical behaviour is to risk all the time because we play very offensively, we keep the ball all the time and a lot of time we play man to man in defence.

“It is very difficult but the players work every day about that and today for me, all the players, not only the defence, played very well. JDT, all the players played as a team and obviously we have players (with) excellent individual skills,“ he said at the post-match press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Selangor head coach Nidzam Jamil admitted that tonight’s defeat was a disappointment and said that they had many things to work on moving on.

“I feel this is a reflex for us too. How we need to work hard some more. We need to fix many things and prepare better.

“The result does show us how we are going to perform to be in a better standing,” he said.

He also admitted that his players committed several errors that might have led to their crushing defeat tonight.

JDT lifted their fourth consecutive FA Cup with a commanding 6-1 victory over Selangor tonight, with Juan Muniz scoring a hattrick, and teammates Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi, Bergson Da Silva and Heberty Fernandes all finding the net, while Selangor’s Alvin Fortes scored the consolation goal for his team.