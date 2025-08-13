Jean-Paul de Marigny named Sabah FC head coach for 2025/26 season

SABAH FC has officially appointed Jean-Paul de Marigny as their new head coach for the 2025/2026 Malaysia League season.

The announcement was made today, with the Australian coach taking over immediately.

Jean-Paul brings a wealth of experience from the Australian A-League, having worked with clubs like Western Sydney Wanderers, Newcastle Jets, and Melbourne Victory.

He was part of Melbourne Victory’s championship-winning campaigns in the 2014/15 and 2017/18 seasons.

Beyond club football, Jean-Paul has contributed to Australian national teams across various age groups.

His most recent role was as assistant coach to Brad Maloney for Australia’s Under-17 national team.

Sabah FC finished third in the 2024/2025 Super League under former head coach Martin Stano from Slovakia.

The team secured 40 points last season, showcasing strong potential for further improvement. - Bernama