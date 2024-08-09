Jong Yee Khie misses podium finish in Paris 2024 powerlifting event

NATIONAL powerlifting athlete Jong Yee Khie missed out on retaining his podium position in the men’s up to 107kg event, finishing seventh at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist had a challenging start at Porte de La Chapelle, with his first attempt at lifting 208kg being disqualified before successfully lifting the same weight on his second attempt.

However, the 35-year-old athlete struggled again during his third and final attempt, failing to lift 223kg.

Meanwhile, the athlete from Sarawak admitted that his chances of winning a medal at Paris 2024 were slim due to a chest injury that has plagued him since July.

Had it not been for the injury, he said he would have been able to lift heavier weights starting from 230kg and above to secure a podium position.

“I am indeed disappointed not to get a medal; I feel quite disheartened. Maybe this is not the time, but I will continue the fight at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Aliakbar Gharibshashi stole the spotlight by not only winning gold but also breaking the Games record twice.

Aliakbar lifted 247kg to surpass the record of defending champion Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar (245kg) at Tokyo 2020 and then broke the new record on his second attempt with a lift of 252kg, making him the new gold medallist at Paris 2024.

Enkhbayar had to settle for the silver medal with a lift of 248kg, while the bronze went to Jose de Jesus Castillo Castillo from Mexico (222kg).

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which began on Aug 28, will conclude tonight.

Malaysia did not achieve the target of four golds set for the Games, bringing home only two golds through para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou in the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) event and Yee Khie’s teammate, Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, in the men’s 72kg event.

Three other medals were contributed by the para athletics team with two silvers—one each by Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli in the men’s shot put F20 (intellectual impairment) event and Datuk Abdul Latif Romly in the men’s long jump T20 (intellectual impairment) event—while Eddy Bernard secured a bronze in the men’s 100 metres T44 (physical impairment) event.