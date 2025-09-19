JOSE MOURINHO has made a dramatic return to Benfica nearly 25 years after beginning his managerial career with the Portuguese giants.

The 62-year-old Portuguese coach signed a contract until the end of the 2026-27 season following his departure from Turkish club Fenerbahce last month.

“My promise is I will live for Benfica, live for my mission,“ Mourinho told reporters at the club’s training ground in Seixal, near Lisbon.

He emphasised that the club and its supporters matter more than any individual, stating he serves the institution rather than seeking personal glory.

Mourinho expressed both tremendous responsibility and renewed energy for this challenge, aiming to win competitions and successfully complete his two-year contract.

His departure from Fenerbahce came by mutual consent just two days after his Turkish side lost to Benfica in the Champions League playoffs.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager now gets another opportunity in the competition he previously won with Porto and Inter Milan.

Benfica President Rui Costa specifically sought a coach with a proven winning record, describing Mourinho as one of the world’s most respected managers.

The appointment follows Benfica’s shocking 3-2 home defeat by Qarabag in their Champions League group stage opener, which prompted the sacking of Bruno Lage.

Mourinho will face familiar opponents in the group stage, with Benfica visiting Chelsea on September 30 before hosting Real Madrid in their final group game.

Both the club and Mourinho retain the right to cancel the contract within 10 days after this season’s final match, according to a stock market filing.

Mourinho’s first Benfica stint began on September 20, 2000, but ended abruptly in early December when he resigned after the new president refused to renew his contract.

That resignation came just two days after a triumphant 3-0 victory over city rivals Sporting, marking a dramatic exit from the club.

After brief periods with Uniao de Leiria and then Porto, Mourinho transformed from relative unknown to renowned manager with multiple league titles and Champions League success.

His career includes trophy-laden spells at Inter Milan and Real Madrid, plus a successful return to Chelsea where he won his most recent league title in 2014-15.

Mourinho achieved the unique distinction of winning all three current UEFA club competitions, including the Europa League with Manchester United and Conference League with AS Roma.

His most recent tenure at Fenerbahce ended disappointingly last month, failing to break Galatasaray’s dominance in the Turkish Super Lig.

Fenerbahce finished 11 points behind their Istanbul rivals last season while also suffering cup elimination at their hands. – Reuters