Jovic beats Bartunkova to reach Guadalajara Open final against Arango

AMERICAN Iva Jovic won a battle of teenagers as she recovered from a second-set wobble to beat Czech Nikola Bartunkova 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 in the semi-finals of the Guadalajara Open on Saturday.

Seventeen-year-old Jovic, ranked 73rd in the world, got off to a blistering start by winning the opening three games before taking a 5-2 lead en route to taking the first set.

While the second set was a tight affair, Jovic regained her composure in the decider to outplay her 19-year-old opponent and reach her first WTA tour-level final in a match lasting nearly three hours.

In the other semi-final of the WTA 500 hardcourt event, Colombian Arango produced a composed performance to defeat Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot 6-4 7-5 in under two hours.

Arango, who was runner-up in Merida in February, is also chasing a maiden WTA singles title. – Reuters