Julien Alfred leads women’s 100m heats at Tokyo world championships

OLYMPIC champion Julien Alfred dominated the women’s 100 metres heats with the fastest qualifying time at the world athletics championships on Saturday.

Alfred, who won Saint Lucia’s first Olympic gold medal in Paris last year, comfortably won her heat in 10.93 seconds amid humid evening conditions with occasional showers.

Britain’s Daryll Neita qualified second-fastest in 10.94 seconds, followed by American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in 10.99 seconds.

Retiring Jamaican veteran Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce safely advanced to the next round alongside defending champion Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States.

Jefferson-Wooden enters the championships in exceptional form after achieving the 100m-200m double at the US trials, becoming the first woman to accomplish this since 2003.

The 24-year-old American holds a personal best of 10.65 seconds, making her the joint fifth-fastest woman in history and the world leader this season.

“I’ve been here for about a week so I’m just trying to stay focused, live in the moment and not anticipate too much of being here at the world championships,“ said Jefferson-Wooden.

She expressed dissatisfaction with her start but noted she accelerated and transitioned very well during the race.

Fraser-Pryce progressed with a time of 11.09 seconds as the 38-year-old prepares to retire after an incredible 17-year career that included five world 100m titles.

Neita, who finished fourth in the Paris Olympic final, described her season as an emotional rollercoaster that tested her mental strength.

Jamaica’s Tina Clayton qualified fourth fastest in 11.01 seconds, followed by Richardson in 11.03 seconds and Shericka Jackson in 11.04 seconds. – AFP