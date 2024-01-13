KBS ready to liaise with shopping malls to promote sports

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will continue to intensify its promotion of shopping centres as a safe area for leisure and sports activities.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh said that with the ample space inside a shopping centre, it can expose visitors to different kinds of sports and encourage them to try it out.

“KBS has held several online and physical meetings with shopping centres and retailers, because shopping malls in Malaysia are all huge.

“Shopping centres also have many sites and space suitable for activities, especially for the young. This year, there has also been planning and collaboration with many shopping centres to promote sports activities,” she said after launching the Digital Sport Arena here today.

In the meantime, Hannah also suggested that if a certain space in a shopping centre is used for leisure or sports, it must have heightened security, including more closed circuit camera units (CCTV) to monitor the area. - Bernama