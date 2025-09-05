KBS ready to transfer NFDP and AMD to FAM after leadership resolved

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Youth and Sports stands ready to transfer management of the National Football Development Programme and Akademi Mokhtar Dahari to the Football Association of Malaysia pending resolution of the body’s leadership matters.

Minister Hannah Yeoh confirmed the handover plan follows an assessment conducted by the Asian Football Confederation.

She stated that discussions have already commenced but emphasised the need for FAM to first settle its presidential situation.

“I want FAM first to resolve their president’s issue,“ she said when met today.

Yeoh clarified her willingness to proceed with the transfer once all preparations are complete.

FAM previously expressed readiness to assume control of both programmes if mandated by the ministry and National Sports Council.

Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub officially resigned as FAM president in August after just six months in the role.

Deputy President Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi has been appointed as Acting President with immediate effect following the resignation. – Bernama