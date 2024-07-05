KBS to ensure Faisal Halim receives free treatment at NSI - Hannah

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will ensure Harimau Malaya stalwart Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, better known as Faisal Halim, receives the best treatment for free at the National Sports Institute (NSI) in appreciation of the 26-year-old’s priceless contributions to the country.

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh said they will ensure that the footballer receives the necessary support and treatment throughout his recuperation period, which is expected to take months.

“KBS wants to provide support to Faisal Halim (through the) NSI (which) will provide whatever services, including physiotherapy, required for free to ensure he fully recovers quickly.

“I want to tell him he is appreciated not only by the government but that all Malaysians are praying for his quick recovery,” she said.

She told reporters this after witnessing the exchange of memorandum of understanding (MoU) documents between the KBS and the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) with MAG Group managing director Datuk Capt Izham Ismail at the Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) Academy here today.

While strongly condemning the heinous attack on the Selangor FC wing wizard, Hannah also that no one deserved to be treated like that.

“That is why I want to make sure the police take stern action against the suspect(s) to discover the motive behind the attack. Otherwise, I fear it may happen to others... the investigation by the police is extremely crucial.

“(The Charity Shield) is a decision to be made by the organisers...,” said Hannah, who is still waiting for the right time to visit Faisal Halim based on the doctor’s recommendation.

Meanwhile, NSI chief executive officer Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli said they are ready to provide the best services possible for Faisal Halim through a specially structured and designed programme based on our sports science and sports medicine expertise.

He said that based on previous data, the NSI would have to analyse in detail the injuries to his muscles before starting any rehabilitation process.

On Sunday (May 5), the local football fraternity was in shock when Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid, in addition to his movements and speech also being affected.

This is the second incident involving a national footballer after Terengganu FC (TFC) winger Akhyar Rashid suffered injuries to his head and leg after being attacked by two robbers in his housing area in Kuala Terengganu on Thursday (May 2).

Akhyar was said to have been injured after being struck on the head with a blunt object.