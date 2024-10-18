KDN FC confident of collecting points against KL City FC today

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN FC) head coach Park Jaehong is confident that his squad can beat Kuala Lumpur City FC in their Super League match today night at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Jaehong said he is confident his team would be able to collect points in the meeting after successfully winning against Negeri Sembilan in their previous match.

“I admit that at the beginning of the Super League the team composition was not good but when the entry of some new players at the transfer window it gave an immediate impact on the team.

“Their presence allowed us to record success before and I am confident that they can also contribute to get points against Kuala Lumpur City today night,” he said in a statement tonight.

Jaehong said the players need to show the advantages they have, especially when defending, in tomorrow’s match.

According to him, players need to know the plan to defend when faced with the opponent’s determination as well as need to know how to continue the game when losing the ball.

“Preparation has been carried out through training such as speeding up the transition when attacking as well as defending when attacked,” he said.